Mike Milbury Announces Decision On Future At NBC Sports

Veteran NHL analyst Mike Milbury has announced a decision on his future at NBC Sports following his offensive comment about women.

Milbury, a 12-year NHL veteran, is stepping aside from his role at NBC Sports for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“In light of the attention caused by my recent remark, I have decided to step away from my role at NBC Sports for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. I do not want my presence to interfere with the athletes as they try to win the greatest trophy in sports,” he announced on Saturday.

Milbury, 68, made an offensive comment about women while discussing the positive aspects of the NHL’s bubble.

The NBC Sports analyst said there are “not even any women here to disrupt your concentration” during the New York Islanders’ win over the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of the first round series.

The NHL released a statement on Milbury’s remark on Friday, calling it “insensitive” and “insulting” while condemning it.

“It was not my intention to disrespect anyone. I was trying to be irreverent and took it a step too far. It was a regrettable mistake that I take seriously,” Milbury said following his remark.

Milbury has served as an NHL analyst for NBC Sports since 2007.