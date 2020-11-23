Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell has clapped back at Dabo Swinney following the Clemson coach’s claims on Sunday night.

Saturday’s Clemson at Florida State game was not played. The contest between the Tigers and the Seminoles was called off a couple of hours before kickoff. Clemson reportedly had a player test positive upon arrival in Tallahassee.

While ACC protocols would have allowed the game to be played, Florida State’s medical personnel decided to call it off.

“This game was not canceled because of COVID,” Swinney said on Sunday night. “COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game. I have no doubt their players wanted to play and would have played. And same with the coaches. To me, the Florida State administration forfeited the game.”

Monday morning, Norvell responded to Swinney. He didn’t hold back.

“Football coaches are not doctors. Some of us might think we are, but there’s a reason why those advisors are able to make those decisions from the information that is provided,” Norvell said on Monday morning, via Matt Baker.

That’s a pretty clear subtweet.

The Clemson at Florida State game was called off, but it could be rescheduled for sometime in December. Of course, both schools would have to agree to it.

Right now, that does not appear to be a certainty.