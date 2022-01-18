Mike Pereira Reveals True Feelings On Cowboys-49ers Refs

The officiating during Sunday’s Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers had fans and analysts from around the league scratching their heads. And that questionable performance from the referee crew came to a head with the final play of the Cowboys’ 23-17 loss.

After Dak Prescott took a designed QB run up the middle with no timeouts, the Cowboys and officiating crew scrambled to get the ball set for a spike. Instead of handing the ball to the ref, the Dallas QB handed it to his center — forcing the umpire to break through the line and re-spot the ball.

By rule, the umpire has to touch the ball before it’s snapped. With no time remaining on the clock as Prescott spiked it, the officials called the game and promptly ran off the field.

Like many others around the world, NFL rules analyst Mike Pereira was watching this exciting conclusion with plenty of questions. When asked about the ending on The Rich Eisen Show Monday, he said he had “a little bit” of a problem with how it all went down.

“I think [the officiating crew] worked their butts off to get to the spot,” he explained. “But the one thing to me, when you’re in such a hurry up like that, don’t worry about putting the ball back a yard… Just touch the ball and get out of there. If you want to adjust it if there’s time left, then put it back a yard.

“I think mechanically it could’ve been handled a little bit better.”

No matter what anyone has to say about this questionable finish, this one is going to sting for Cowboys fans for years to come.