Legendary Poker Figure Died On Sunday At 72

A generic photo of poker chips at The World Series of Poker.LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 07: Jamie Gold of California organizes his chips while competing in the World Series of Poker no-limit Texas Hold 'em main event at the Rio Hotel & Casino August 7, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gold finished the day in first place with 13 million in chips. The main event, which began with more than 8,700 players on July 28, was narrowed to 27 players today. The last nine players will compete for the top prize of $12 million on the final table, which begins August 10. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

One of the most-beloved figures in the history of poker passed away on Sunday.

Mike Sexton, a Hall of Fame poker player and commentator, died over the weekend following a battle with cancer. He was 72 years old.

The former poker star turned commentator entered hospice care last month after his prostate cancer spread to other organs. Linda Johnson, a fellow poker Hall of Famer, was authorized to speak on behalf of the family.

“He appreciated all the wonderful comments and farewells from poker players all over the world. Service details are forthcoming. For now, please keep his family in your thoughts as they grieve,” she wrote.

Sexton was a highly-successful player, racking up $6.7 million in live tournament earnings over the course of his career. He won a World Series of Poker bracelet in 1989.

The poker Hall of Famer is best known for his commentating. He was on the call for several televised World Series of Poker events from 2003-17, helping the sport gain national popularity.

“RIP Mike Sexton, he will go down as a true poker legend. He had an unrivaled passion for the game, its players, and telling poker stories as they were meant to be told,” poker star Doug Polk tweeted.

Our thoughts are with Mike’s friends and family during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.