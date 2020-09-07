One of the most-beloved figures in the history of poker passed away on Sunday.

Mike Sexton, a Hall of Fame poker player and commentator, died over the weekend following a battle with cancer. He was 72 years old.

The former poker star turned commentator entered hospice care last month after his prostate cancer spread to other organs. Linda Johnson, a fellow poker Hall of Famer, was authorized to speak on behalf of the family.

“He appreciated all the wonderful comments and farewells from poker players all over the world. Service details are forthcoming. For now, please keep his family in your thoughts as they grieve,” she wrote.

Mike Sexton passed away peacefully at home earlier today surrounded by family members. He appreciated all the wonderful comments and farewells from poker players all over the world. Service details are forthcoming. For now, please keep his family in your thoughts as they grieve. — Linda Johnson (@FirstLadyPoker) September 7, 2020

Sexton was a highly-successful player, racking up $6.7 million in live tournament earnings over the course of his career. He won a World Series of Poker bracelet in 1989.

The poker Hall of Famer is best known for his commentating. He was on the call for several televised World Series of Poker events from 2003-17, helping the sport gain national popularity.

“RIP Mike Sexton, he will go down as a true poker legend. He had an unrivaled passion for the game, its players, and telling poker stories as they were meant to be told,” poker star Doug Polk tweeted.

RIP Mike Sexton, he will go down as a true poker legend. He had an unrivaled passion for the game, its players, and telling poker stories as they were meant to be told. Everytime I saw Mike he was smiling and cheerful, he was one of the most genuinely good people I ever met. — Doug Polk (@DougPolkVids) September 7, 2020

Our thoughts are with Mike’s friends and family during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.