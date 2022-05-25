Mike Smith Lets In Horrible Goal: Fans React

UNIONDALE, NY - MARCH 29: A graphic view of the net on the hockey rink photographed prior to the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Islanders at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on March 29, 2012 in Uniondale, New York. The Islanders defeated the Penguins 5-3. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith turned into a pumpkin for a brief moment on Tuesday night.

Smith let in a goal from the Flames' blue line and he apparently never saw it. Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Anderson let it go from 130-plus feet away and it counted for a shorthanded tally.

In the end, it didn't matter since the Oilers got the game-winning goal from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with less than four minutes left in the third period.

Edmonton then sealed the game with an empty-netter as the team is only one win away from a trip to the Western Conference Final.

The hockey community had some great reactions to this gaffe.

Smith got to laugh about the goal after the game as he didn't become the reason the Oilers lost.

Game 5 will take place from Calgary at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday night at 9:30 p.m. ET.