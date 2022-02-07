The Spun

Mike Tirico’s Olympic Plans Have Reportedly Changed

NBC announcer Mike Tirico at an event.MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 07: Sportscaster Mike Tirico hosts the Golden Goggle Awards at Faena Forum Miami Beach on December 07, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Mike Tirico is one of the few American broadcasters actually in China for the start of the Winter Olympics.

The veteran sportscaster will be leaving China earlier than expected, though.

According to the Associated Press, Tirico will be leaving China on Monday. He was originally scheduled to leave the country on Thursday.

Tirico will reportedly be flying back to the United States on Monday. He will host Winter Olympics coverage from Stamford, Connecticut on Wednesday and Thursday. Tirico will then by flying to Los Angeles to anchor Super Bowl and Winter Olympics coverage for the network.

The Associated Press had more on the decision:

Tirico will then head back to Stamford for the final week of Olympic coverage. The Games conclude on Feb. 20.

Maria Taylor, who signed with NBC on the eve of last summer’s Tokyo Olympics, will host Tuesday night’s show while Tirico is flying back.

Tirico was originally scheduled to stay in Beijing through Thursday before going to Los Angeles. NBC officials, though, have reiterated that his schedule was subject to change based on COVID-19 and other factors.

The Winter Olympics are airing on NBC and Peacock, the network’s streaming platform.

