Mike Tomlin Addresses Steelers Quarterback Battle

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines in the second quarter during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on December 31, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Mike Tomlin has yet to make a decision on who the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback will be this season.

Mitch Trubisky is currently the QB1 after the first couple of weeks of training camp, but that's without playing in any preseason games. That's likely going to change this Saturday when the Steelers take on the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium.

Tomlin spoke to CBS HQ on Tuesday and said that despite Trubisky's recent strong play, each quarterback remains an option to start when Week 1 comes around.

"They're making it difficult for us," Tomlin said. "It's tough to manage three capable guys, but they're forcing us to do it because they're making the necessary plays. They're anticipating, the timing has been good, and the accuracy has been good.

Both Rudolph and Pickett have been getting stronger as camp has gone on. Rudolph wasn't given much of a chance by most of the fanbase to win the job, but he's currently QB2 on the depth chart.

All three will be given ample playing time in the preseason so that Tomlin can nail down a starter.

This battle could come down to the wire.