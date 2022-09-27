Mike Tomlin Announces Clear Decision On Starting Quarterback

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 02: head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts in the first half during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Heinz Field on December 2, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn't interested in benching Mitch Trubisky.

Tomlin spoke about the quarterback situation during his regularly scheduled Tuesday afternoon press conference and said that Trubisky has shown improvement each week in "all areas."

Even though Mike Tomlin is saying this, the stats don't exactly back it up. Trubisky has only completed 60% of his passes through the first three games of the season and has shown issues of abandoning clean pockets too early.

He's also thrown for only 569 yards and two touchdowns.

He needs to be a lot better if the Steelers want to contend for a playoff spot this season. However, if things get worse, the cries for rookie Kenny Pickett to start will only get louder.

Trubisky will try and show some improvement this Sunday when the Steelers take on the New York Jets.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.