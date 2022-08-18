Mike Tomlin Announces Starting Quarterback For Saturday

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines in the second quarter during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on December 31, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

In their preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, Mitchell Trubisky started the game at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers while Mason Rudolph and rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett finished the game.

Ahead of Saturday's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his starting quarterback decision. During today's press conference, Tomlin announced that Trubisky will start the game.

The move isn't much of a surprise. Trubisky is the expected starter for Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

So long as that's the plan, the Steelers might as well keep giving him all of the reps with the first team offense. The bigger question now is whether he will need any reps in the third preseason game next week.

Mitchell Trubisky brings a lot more experience to the Steelers offense than Mason Rudolph or Kenny Pickett do. He was a four-year starter for the Chicago Bears before the team decided to let him go after the 2020 season.

Not all of that experience is good though. He averaged barely over 200 passing yards per game in Chicago and has fumbled the ball 27 times in his career.

But if the goal of 2022 is to develop Kenny Pickett into a starter, then the Bears can certainly do worse than having Trubisky as their stopgap solution.

Will Mitchell Trubisky start every game for the Steelers this season?