Mike Tomlin Does Antonio Brown's Dance: NFL World Reacts

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has often lambasted his players for dancing on social media. But after winning today's insane game against the Cincinnati Bengals, he couldn't help but show off his moves.

While in the locker room after the game, a group of Steelers players started dancing for Instagram Live. At one point, Tomlin could be seen joining the crowd and started dancing with them.

But fans quickly noticed that Tomlin wasn't just dancing, he was using a dance that was popularized in NFL circles by former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Given how the relationship between Brown and the Steelers turned out, many are speculating that Tomlin is having a little fun at Brown's expense.

NFL fans took to Twitter in delight over Tomlin celebrating the big win and his possibly clever trolling of Antonio Brown. Take a look:

That celebration was well-earned. The Pittsburgh Steelers needed all kinds of luck to get that win over the Bengals today.

Cincinnati nearly beat them twice - first with a game-tying touchdown before missing the extra point, and then with a missed field goal in overtime.

But the Steelers went for the win rather than settling for a tie, and the end result was a big win over the defending AFC Champions.

If that isn't worthy of celebrating with a dance, it's hard to know what is.