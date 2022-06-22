Mike Tomlin Finally Addresses His Infamous Kickoff Return Trip

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines in the second quarter during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on December 31, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

One of the most iconic - or infamous depending on what team one roots for - moments involving Mike Tomlin came against the Baltimore Ravens.

Return man Jacoby Jones raced down the sideline and appeared to have a clear lane to a kickoff return touchdown. As he sped down the Steelers sideline, he tripped over Tomlin's foot, which was on the field at the time.

Following the game, Tomlin suggested he lock track of where he was on the field. "It's just one of those unfortunate moments of life," Tomlin said. "I was watching the JumboTron and lost track of where I was."

In a recent conversation with former NFL players on Pivot, Tomlin addressed the moment once again.

He stuck to his same story about the JumboTron, though. The Super Bowl-winning coach suggested he just lost track of where he was on the field because the videoboard is flipped.

By the time he realized where he was, it was too late.

Tomlin received a hefty fine of $100,000 for his actions during the game.