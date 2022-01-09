The Spun

Mike Tomlin Had A Great Postgame Quote On Ben Roethlisberger

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talks to Ben Roethlisberger.KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 15: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks with head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Mike Tomlin is one of the all-time greats when it comes to the podium. So after Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers on an overtime drive to keep their playoff hopes alive, Pittsburgh’s head coach didn’t disappoint.

“He’s the same when everybody else gets funny, you know what I mean?” Tomlin told reporters. “Everybody else gets a little tight,” Tomlin said squeezing his voice. “He’s the same guy.”

Everything had to go the Steelers way on Sunday. And so far it has.

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a surprising upset of the Colts down in Duval. While the Steelers were able to take care of business on enemy soil in Baltimore. Now Pittsburgh has essentially played its way into the postseason.

A Chargers-Raiders tie not withstanding.

It was a fitting end for Ben Roethlisberger, should this be the last game he ever plays against the Ravens. On the road, inclement weather, playoffs on the line. Big Ben made throw after throw to help drive the Steelers down the field and set up a Chris Boswell field goal.

Now its time for perhaps one last playoff ride, as Tomlin, Roethlisberger and the Steelers await their seeding in the AFC.

