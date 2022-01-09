Mike Tomlin Had A Great Postgame Quote On Ben Roethlisberger

Mike Tomlin is one of the all-time greats when it comes to the podium. So after Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers on an overtime drive to keep their playoff hopes alive, Pittsburgh’s head coach didn’t disappoint.

“He’s the same when everybody else gets funny, you know what I mean?” Tomlin told reporters. “Everybody else gets a little tight,” Tomlin said squeezing his voice. “He’s the same guy.”

The most amazing Mike Tomlin quote of the year, on Ben Roethlisberger’s poise in big situations: pic.twitter.com/ea8SJ1wMqC — Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) January 9, 2022

Everything had to go the Steelers way on Sunday. And so far it has.

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a surprising upset of the Colts down in Duval. While the Steelers were able to take care of business on enemy soil in Baltimore. Now Pittsburgh has essentially played its way into the postseason.

A Chargers-Raiders tie not withstanding.

It was a fitting end for Ben Roethlisberger, should this be the last game he ever plays against the Ravens. On the road, inclement weather, playoffs on the line. Big Ben made throw after throw to help drive the Steelers down the field and set up a Chris Boswell field goal.

Now its time for perhaps one last playoff ride, as Tomlin, Roethlisberger and the Steelers await their seeding in the AFC.