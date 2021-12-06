Mike Tomlin Had Brutally Honest Admission On Ravens

Some were shocked to see the Baltimore Ravens go for the win at the end of Sunday night’s game. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin wasn’t one of them.

After escaping with a 20-19 victory, Tomlin was asked if he was surprised by the Ravens two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter. Here’s his response:

Mike Tomlin on the Ravens using analytics: “they aggressively play analytics, so from that standpoint, they’re predictable” pic.twitter.com/ndCDL5vTnx — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 6, 2021

“They aggressively play analytics,” Tomlin explained. “So from that standpoint, they’re predictable.”

Lamar Jackson led Baltimore to a touchdown with just 12 seconds to play in regulation. But on the two-point conversion he narrowly missed tight end Mark Andrews on a throw that was just out of reach.

Thanks in part to T.J. Watt’s pressure off the edge.

The one-point win kept Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes alive for at least one more week. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger struggled mightily through the first three quarters against the Ravens but turned it on when his team needed it most.

"This game is unbelievable… Winning in front of these fans in this place is just special." An emotional Ben Roethlisberger talks with @tracywolfson after the @steelers hard fought victory over the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/pzMXfXIQBw — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 6, 2021

In the fourth quarter, Big Ben went 9-10 for 129 and two touchdowns with a perfect passer rating.

The Steelers next test comes on Thursday against the sinking Minnesota Vikings. Adding another win to that left column will be another step in climbing out of the hole they dug themselves in last month.