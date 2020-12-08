Mike Tomlin Had A Message For Chase Young On Monday Night

Mike Tomlin clearly knows talent when he sees it. The Steelers coach had a telling message for Washington Football Team rookie Chase Young during the game on Monday night.

Tomlin approached the defensive lineman on the sideline and directly sang his praises to the young talent. NFL films captured footage of the conversation.

“I don’t ever want to lose enough games to get a guy like you,” Tomlin told Young. “You’ve got to lose 14, 15 games to get a guy who looks like you.”

#Steelers Mike Tomlin to #WFT Chase Young: "I don't ever want to lose enough games to get a guy like you." 🤣pic.twitter.com/qEQFlfqHQV — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 8, 2020

Tomlin is not far off in his assessment.

The Washington Football Team selected Young out of Ohio State with the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The franchise lost 13 games in the 2019-20 season to earn their right to draft the elite talent.

Young got off to a red-hot start this year. In his first two games in the league, the former Buckeye standout recorded 2.5 sacks and eight tackles. He also collected two tackles and one quarterback hit en route to handing Tomlin and the Steelers their first loss of the season on Monday.

Pittsburg just doesn’t get draft picks like this, but for good reason.

Since Tomlin took over as Steelers head coach in 2007, the team has never suffered a losing season. As a result, the highest draft pick received in Tomlin’s 14-year tenure was the No. 10 pick in 2019. Even then, the Steelers had to trade up from No. 20 to draft Michigan LB Devin Bush.

Chase Young and Washington may have foiled Pittsburg’s undefeated season, but a top draft pick doesn’t look to be in the cards for Mike Tomlin anytime soon.

The Steelers are now tied with the Kansas City Chiefs at 11-1 for the best record in the league. Washington improve to 5-7 on the season with the upset win.