Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To George Pickens Question

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 09: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens had been one of the biggest storylines out of training camp entering Pittsburgh's preseason opener.

And he didn't disappoint.

After a game that saw Pickens haul in a 26-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone with both feet down, coach Mike Tomlin was asked if there was anything he saw out of the second round pick that surprised him.

"No," Tomlin said.

"I've got to look at the tape to analyze some of those things, but from the playmaker perspective, his performance was consistent with what we've seen in practice settings," Tomlin later continued.

Pickens finished the day with 3 catches for 43 yards and a score.

It had to be a welcome sight for Steelers fans to see a lot of their young guys and new additions perform well in their first on-field action of the year.

Kenny Pickett completed 13 of 15 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns in his debut, leading the team on a game winning drive to snag the 32-25 win.

Mitch Trubisky looked very comfortable in the first quarter and rookie running back Jaylen Warren also made some plays.