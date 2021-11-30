Mike Tomlin Has Blunt Response To Chase Claypool’s Suggestion

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin wasn’t pleased with Chase Claypool’s suggestion of playing more music to make practice fun.

Claypool was in the headlines on Monday for that comment after the Steelers got embarrassed by the Bengals on Sunday, 41-10.

The game was effectively over by halftime as Pittsburgh surrendered 31 points and was down by 28 going into the third quarter. Pittsburgh has also given up 82 points combined the last two weeks, which is almost unheard of.

When Tomlin was asked about Claypool’s suggestion, he brushed it aside.

“Claypool plays wide out and I’ll let him do that. I’ll formulate the practice approach and I think that division of labor is appropriate,” Tomlin said.

That is a peak Mike Tomlin answer if ever there was one.

The Steelers are looking to turn their season around as they’ve been winless the last three weeks. They tied the Detroit Lions back on Nov. 14 and have now lost to the Chargers and Bengals in back-to-back weeks.

Their road ahead isn’t about to get easier. They welcome the division-leading Baltimore Ravens to Heinz Field this Sunday and they may have to play them without star pass rusher T.J. Watt.

Watt is on the COVID list and looks unlikely to suit up, which would be a gigantic loss.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET as Pittsburgh looks to get to 6-5-1.