Mike Tomlin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Ben Roethlisberger

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 15: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks with head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

While the retirement of longtime Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was a tough pill to swallow for many Steelers fans, it's also opened up some new opportunities for the team moving forward.

On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin shared one positive aspect of Big Ben saying goodbye to the Steelers franchise.

"We're also not allocating the damn money that we allocated at the position in the past. And so there's a redistribution of the money. And so it better be a redistribution of the play-making," he said, per Steelers Depot.

Roethlisberger earned $14 million through his final season in 2021. The Steelers structured his final contract in anticipation of his potential retirement, meaning the team doesn't have to deal with future cap issues.

The Steelers brought in former Pro-Bowl quarterback Mitch Trubisky on a two-year, $14.28 million contract earlier this year and selected incoming rookie Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick in the 2022 draft.

As mentioned by Tomlin, the Pittsburgh organization can now focus their attention toward paying talent at the skill positions. Once rising-star running back Najee Harris is eligible for an extension, the team will likely use that money on retaining him. Wide receiver Chase Claypool will also be eligible for an extension after this coming season.

The Steelers will kickoff their 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.