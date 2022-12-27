Mike Tomlin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Schedule Change

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 09: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Given how this year has gone, the NFL knew that Week 17's Rams-Chargers matchup had to be moved from its primetime slot.

Enter the Steelers and Ravens.

The NFL decided to flex the longtime AFC North rivalry with possible playoff implications on the line. Something that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke on Tuesday.

Saying via Steelers.com's Teresa Varley, "If your games aren't getting flexed this time of year, you aren't doing it right. We don't run from it, we run to it."

Despite their early-season struggles, Pittsburgh has found a way to possibly sneak through the backdoor of the playoffs once again by winning out and getting a little bit of help from others in the conference.

It would also maintain Mike Tomlin's tenure-long streak of never having a losing season.

The new Sunday night game could be all the more entertaining if Lamar Jackson is able to return from his knee injury. But regardless, it should be a tough, physical game between two pillars of the AFC.