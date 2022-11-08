Mike Tomlin Hints At Possible Change Before Saints Game

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches warm ups before a game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

It's no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers offense has been dreadful this season.

They've averaged 15 points per game in their first eight games of this season, which ranks 31st in the league. They've also yet to score more than 20 points in a game since their Week One win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

That's led to the fanbase calling for offensive coordinator Matt Canada's job, but head coach Mike Tomlin has stood by him, at least for now.

Tomlin touched on the offensive struggles during his press conference on Tuesday and confirmed that Jaylen Warren may see an increased role in the second half of the season.

"He's a quality back this made some plays," Tomlin said, via CBS Sports. "We'll keep giving him an opportunity to do so. And maybe he'll write that script as a featured back."

Warren made the team as an undrafted rookie out of camp. He impressed the coaches enough to be the backup to Najee Harris and so far, he's done an admirable job.

So far this season, he's averaged a tick over five yards a carry and has 153 total yards.

He'll have his first shot at getting more carries when the Steelers take on the Saints this Sunday afternoon. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.