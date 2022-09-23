Mike Tomlin Makes Decision On Starting Quarterback After Browns Loss

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 09: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers lost a divisional showdown against the Cleveland Browns by a final score of 29-14.

After the game, fans were all wondering if now was the time to make a quarterback change from Mitchell Trubisky to Kenny Pickett. Trubisky didn't play exceedingly poorly or well, but fans couldn't help but wonder if Pickett would be better.

Well, Tomlin had the answer. He's not benching Trubisky yet.

From NFL.com:

"I'm not in that mindset," Tomlin said postgame. "I'm interested in reviewing his tape and looking at the totality of it and figuring how we collectively get better. So, the answer to that question is definitively no."

Tomlin expanded on his comments, saying the team collectively came up short, not just because of the quarterback.

"I thought he made some plays but we all collectively came up short, and so that's how we measure performance -- winning is our business and we didn't handle business," Tomlin said. "So we don't break that apart and look for the feel-good."

The Steelers have an extra few days to get ready for the New York Jets, but it seems like they won't use that time to get Kenny Pickett ready.