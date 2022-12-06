Mike Tomlin Makes His Opinion On The Ravens Very Clear

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches warm ups before a game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

One of the best rivalries in the NFL is set to be renewed next Sunday.

The Baltimore Ravens are going to travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in a matchup where the stakes are always high.

The Ravens come into this game tied for first in the AFC North with an 8-4 record while the Steelers are 5-7 but have won two games in a row.

When Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the rivalry during his Tuesday presser, he had another great Tomlinism.

"It takes two to tango, and they're a great dance partner," Tomlin said.

That's the best way to describe this rivalry, based on the long history it has.

The Steelers come into this matchup on a four-game winning streak against the Ravens. They'll look to make it five and get back into the playoff chase with a win on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.