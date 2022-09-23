Mike Tomlin Makes His Thoughts On Nick Chubb Very Clear

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 09: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Nick Chubb played a massive role in the Cleveland Browns' Thursday Night Football win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin made sure to make that known after last night's contest. He said the Cleveland running back "controlled" the game.

“I thought they controlled the line of scrimmage, particularly in the second half,” Tomlin said, per the team’s website. “If you can’t slow down Chubb, you can’t beat this group. And we knew that, and we didn’t get it done. So, we got to own the outcome, and we will. There’s not a lot really to talk about. We got to look at this tape and learn and get better and get better very fast... I thought they controlled the game, and they possessed the ball. Nick Chubb controlled the game.”

Chubb finished the game with 113 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry on 23 attempts.

This was Chubb's first game with both 100+ yards and a touchdown. He logged 141 yards in a Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers, and three touchdowns in a crushing Week 2 loss to the New York Jets.

As a team, the Browns logged 171 total rushing yards. Chubb's backfield running mate Kareem Hunt had 47 yards on 12 carries and 14 yards on three receptions.

Cleveland claimed last night's victory with a 29-17 final score.