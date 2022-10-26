Mike Tomlin Makes Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs off the field at the end of the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles hope to keep their unbeaten record intact this Sunday when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers. Heading into the game, head coach Mike Tomlin has some thoughts on the third-year QB.

Speaking to the media this week, Tomlin had the most glowing of reviews for the Eagles QB. He praised Hurt for his ability to maintain possession, his leadership, his decision-making and his pocket mobility. But it's Hurts' ball security and ball skills that stand out to Tomlin the most.

“They’re unbelievably efficient in terms of maintaining possession of the ball and it starts with their quarterback, Jalen Hurts,” Tomlin said, via John Clark of NBC Philadelphia. “Man, I’ve just got so much respect for him and the way he plays the position. His intangible quality, his leadership skills, his prudent decision making, his prudent use of mobility at the position. It’s all really good, and that’s why they have very little negativity in their offense. They utilize his mobility schematically in situational moments. It’s challenging for the defense on possession downs in a tight red. I think he’s got six touchdowns via the ground.

“So, that turnover component and his prudent decision making, his ball security and the ball skills in that secondary are the reasons, significant reasons, why they are an undefeated group.”

Jalen Hurts has certainly proven to be a quality leader for the Philadelphia Eagles this year. He has just two interceptions against 12 touchdowns - six in the air and six on the ground.

But more importantly, he's doing what the team needs him to do in order to win.

We'll see if that particular trend will continue on Sunday.

The game will be played at 1 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.