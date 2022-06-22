Mike Tomlin Makes Opinion On Quarterback Battle Very Clear

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

For the first time in years, the Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the season with uncertainty at the quarterback position.

With longtime starting signal caller Ben Roethlisberger retiring earlier this offseason, the team has still yet to decide who will take over the QB1 reigns to start the 2022 season.

While for many coaches this would be a cause for concern, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin “excited about being uncomfortable” with the team's QB situation.

“I just view the challenges of what lies ahead in that way,” Tomlin said during a recent appearance on The Pivot podcast. “First of all, I’m looking forward to the anxiety associated with that uncertainty. To have to stand and deliver, to live out what we believe in — the standard is the standard. It’s like McDonald’s. You know what a No. 1 is. It doesn’t matter what corner of the globe, a No. 1 is a No. 1, and that’s what I want Pittsburgh Steelers football to be. So it doesn’t matter who puts their hands underneath the center, as far as I’m concerned. But, with all that cool stuff being said, it’s scary. But exciting.”

Tomlin has three quarterback options to decide from ahead of the 2022 season: former Pro-Bowl QB Mitch Trubisky, No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett and incumbent backup Mason Rudolph.

“Yeah, we might not have the same type of quarterback play we’ve had, we might not have the special talent we’ve had, but we have capable dudes. And we’ve got a team," Tomlin added.

