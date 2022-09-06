Mike Tomlin Officially Announces Starting Quarterback Decision

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin officially made his long-awaited decision on who will lead Pittsburgh's offense in 2022: Mitch Trubisky.

"We're really comfortable with what Mitch has shown us," Tomlin said via the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The coach went on to reveal that rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett will be the Steelers' primary backup. Saying, “I'm really pleased with the growth and development of Kenny. That's why he's listed as QB2.”

Mason Rudolph is slotted third on the depth chart.

Tomlin and the Steelers were playing things close to the vest when it came to their starting QB job.

However, once the team's captains were revealed on Monday and Mitch Trubisky was one of them, it was fair to assume that he would be the guy Week 1.

The Trubisky era beings with Pittsburgh's opener against the defending AFC champion Bengals on Sunday.