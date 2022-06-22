Mike Tomlin On Antonio Brown: NFL World Reacts

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown has recently gone on-record that he'd like to retire a Pittsburgh Steeler. But Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shot that down real quick.

Appearing on "The Pivot" podcast, Tomlin was asked about the potential of AB returning to Pittsburgh. Needless to say, Brown shouldn't hold his breath.

“Y’all know that ain’t happening,” Tomlin said. “In terms of putting a helmet on and running out of the tunnel and playing ball and stuff like that man. You know he’s moved on and we’ve moved on. We can sit around and chop that up like it’s a realistic conversation, but we know that’s not realistic.”

The NFL world reacted to Tomlin's dismissive comments on Twitter.

"I don’t blame him not one bit at all!!!!" replied one user.

"What u thought he was gon say," asked another fan.

"Say it louder Tomlin!"

"One of my fav coaches," tweeted another.

"'Mike Tomlin AB wants to return to the Steelers?' Mike Tomlin:"

Brown put together a Canton-worthy nine years in black and yellow. Racking up 837 receptions, 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns as a former sixth-round pick out of Central Michigan.

Even though it ended poorly in Pittsburgh, Tomlin still has a lot of love for AB.

"We had nine great years," Tomlin said. "I appreciate that dude in ways I can't explain to y'all. I won't even bother to attempt to explain to y'all because it sounds like I'm defending him in some way. And to me, from that standpoint, the nature of our relationship and what we all did together requires no defense. You could digest it however you want to digest it. I don't think enough gets said about the will of that dude. About the work ethic of that dude. About the fearlessness that he played the game."