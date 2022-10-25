Mike Tomlin Reacts To Kenny Pickett's Performance So Far

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 09: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Kenny Pickett has been the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback for the last three games and head coach Mike Tomlin has been impressed with him.

Yes, Pickett has thrown seven interceptions during that time (the last two came during potential game-winning drives against the Miami Dolphins), but Tomlin is happy with how he's slinging the ball around.

He's also impressed by the fact that a high-pressure situation doesn't seem to rattle him.

"He’s got a thirst for it,” Tomlin said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “It’s been fun being in those circumstances. Obviously, we’d like the outcomes to be different. But communicating with him professionally, watching him operate, watching his demeanor, his approach to those circumstances is exciting and refreshing.”

The Steelers got the ball deep in Dolphins territory twice towards the late stages of the fourth quarter before Pickett made a couple of bad reads.

He'll look to put those behind him heading into next Sunday's "Battle of Pennsylvania" matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.