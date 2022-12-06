Mike Tomlin Reacts To The George Pickens Sideline Video

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 09: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Steelers rookie wideout George Pickens made headlines after showing frustration towards the team's coaching staff on Sunday.

Mike Tomlin doesn't seem too worried about it though. Telling reporters that he appreciates the first-year receiver's "competitive spirit."

"I'd rather say whoa than sic 'em," Tomlin explained. "I want a guy that wants to be a significant part of what it is we do … the mature way to express that, we’re working on. That competitive spirit of a guy that wants the ball, I want that guy."

Upset with his target share, Pickens could be seen yelling "Get me the f---ing ball" as he made his way off the field against the Falcons.

Pickens caught just one ball for two yards in a 19-16 win that came down to the wire.

His two targets in Week 13 were the lowest since Pittsburgh's second game of the season.