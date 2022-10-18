Mike Tomlin Responds To Mitch Trubisky Locker Room Report

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches warm ups before a game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

There was a bombshell report that came out about Mitch Trubisky and Diontae Johnson on Monday afternoon.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Trubisky was benched at halftime against the New York Jets two weeks ago following a locker room confrontation with Johnson. It was then that Tomlin reportedly decided to go with Pickett in the second half.

Tomlin was then asked about this report during his press conference on Tuesday afternoon and didn't confirm nor deny that a confrontation happened.

"If it transpired, it's good. It probably means there's a couple of guys that wanted to win. If it didn't transpire, it probably means that it should have because we are aggressively pursuing victory," Tomlin said.

Tomlin also didn't seem to confirm that the yelling match was the main reason that Pickett entered the game. At the time, he said that he felt the team needed a spark and Pickett definitely provided one, even though the Steelers lost.

The Steelers will be hoping to get Pickett back for next Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. He suffered a concussion during last Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If Pickett can't go, Trubisky would start in his place.