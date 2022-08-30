Mike Tomlin Reveals If He's Ready To Name Starting Quarterback

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines in the third quarter during the game against the New England Patriots at Heinz Field on December 17, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Mike Tomlin wasn't ready to reveal the Steelers starting quarterback on Monday and nothing has changed 24 hours later.

After Pittsburgh's win to finish out the preseason, Tomlin was asked if he's decided on who will lead the Steelers offense into 2022.

“I might, but you guys are not gonna have it today,” Tomlin told reporters.

The coach kept that same energy on Tuesday, with ESPN's Brooke Pryor reporting, "Mike Tomlin is not ready to name a starting quarterback."

Tomlin was very clear about the Steelers' process in naming a starting QB. Saying that the team will announce it when they're ready to:

Again, like I told you guys the other week, man, we’re not gonna make knee-jerk reactions or statements following a performance. We’ll go through our proper professional procedure. We’ll evaluate the game. We’ll meet with our front-office people. We’ll have discussions. We’ll talk internally. We’ll talk external possibilities. We’ll go through our normal procedure this time of year. And we’ll disclose it to you at our leisure, to be quite honest with you.

The good news is all three of Pittsburgh's quarterbacks have performed well in exhibition play. Although Mason Rudolph appears to be the clear odd man out.