Mike Tomlin Reveals Quarterback Expectation: Fans React

Heading into this year's training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers have four options in the QB room: Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph and Chris Oladokun.

As of right now, the battle for the starting job is expected to take place between Trubisky, Pickett and Rudolph. And according to head coach Mike Tomlin, this preseason quarterback competition will be "fierce."

"We'll proceed with the knowledge that it's going to be challenging," Tomlin said, per Steelers insider Josh Carney.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these comments from Tomlin.

"I think Kenny Pickett will be rather comfortable preparing to win the starting job… but I have a feeling they are going to let rook sit for a bit. Just hunch. Would love to see Pickett start week one though. We already know what we are getting from Trubisky and Rudolph," one fan wrote.

"The challenge is splitting 1st team reps fairly as possible, with the short preseason is going to really make it hard," another added.

Though Rudolph has been thrown in the mix as a competitor for the starting job, the overwhelming belief is that the QB1 role will go to either Trubisky (a former Pro Bowler) or Pickett (the Steelers' No. 20 overall draft pick).

The Steelers also selected Oladokun with a seventh-round pick in this year's draft, but the South Dakota State quarterback will simply be fighting for a roster spot this offseason.

It'll certainly be interesting to see how this quarterback competition unfolds before the start of the 2022 season.

Who do you think wins the starting job?