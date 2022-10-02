Mike Tomlin Reveals Why He Made Quarterback Change Sunday

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

For weeks - months even - Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin maintained that he wouldn't put rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett into a game until he was ready. That just so happened to come during a losing effort to the New York Jets.

After a lackluster first half, Tomlin benched veteran Mitchell Trubisky and put Pickett in at the half. Despite throwing an interception on his first pass, Pickett handled himself well and led the team on two touchdown drives to take a 20-10 lead.

But Pickett fell apart in the fourth quarter, throwing an interception to set up the Jets' game-winning drive.

Following the game, Tomlin defended the decision to bench Trubisky for Pickett. He declared that the Steelers "needed a spark" in that moment.

"I thought we needed a spark... We thought he could provide a spark for us," Tomlin said.

Kenny Pickett certainly delivered the spark that Mike Tomlin wanted, leading them on back-to-back touchdown drives following that first interception.

But Pickett's spark wasn't enough to fire the Steelers to a win. His final two interceptions helped seal the Steelers' fate.

They're now 1-3 and head into a brutal stretch of games against the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles before their Week 9 bye.

It remains to be seen if Pickett will get the starting nod or if Trubisky starts again next weekend.

Who do you think Tomlin should let start in Week 5?