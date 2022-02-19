The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Mike Tomlin Sends Clear Message About Brian Flores

A closeup of Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines in the third quarter during the game against the New England Patriots at Heinz Field on December 17, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

It didn’t take long for Brian Flores to find a new job. Better yet, he’ll soon be working alongside Mike Tomlin.

The Steelers hired Flores to be their new senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach on Saturday afternoon. The former Dolphins head coach will be a valuable asset for Tomlin this upcoming season.

It was previously believed it’d take a while before Flores coached again in the NFL. Earlier this year, the former head coach filed a class-action lawsuit against the league and several NFL teams alleging racial discrimination. But Tomlin clearly sees Flores’ coaching value.

The Steelers head coach sent a clear message about his new hire in a statement published on Steelers.com.

“I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL,” Tomlin said. “Brian’s resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team.”

This is a remarkable hire by Mike Tomlin, and one that Steelers fans should be very excited about.

Brian Flores has over 14 years of coaching experience at the NFL level. He also spent four years in a personnel role for the New England Patriots (2004-07).

The former NFL head coach will help Tomlin on the defensive side of the ball this upcoming season.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.