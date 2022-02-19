Mike Tomlin Sends Clear Message About Brian Flores

It didn’t take long for Brian Flores to find a new job. Better yet, he’ll soon be working alongside Mike Tomlin.

The Steelers hired Flores to be their new senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach on Saturday afternoon. The former Dolphins head coach will be a valuable asset for Tomlin this upcoming season.

It was previously believed it’d take a while before Flores coached again in the NFL. Earlier this year, the former head coach filed a class-action lawsuit against the league and several NFL teams alleging racial discrimination. But Tomlin clearly sees Flores’ coaching value.

The Steelers head coach sent a clear message about his new hire in a statement published on Steelers.com.

“I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL,” Tomlin said. “Brian’s resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team.”