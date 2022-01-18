Mike Tomlin Sends Clear Message About Matt Canada

Steelers fans may not want to hold their breathe on adding a new offensive coordinator this offseason. Despite Matt Canada and the Pittsburgh offenses struggles, head coach Mike Tomlin appears to be standing by his assistant.

Speaking to 93.7 “The Fan,” Tomlin told radio hosts, “I’m optimistic about Matt Canada.”

Tomlin and the Steelers saw another early playoff exit on Sunday night. And a big reason was the offense’s typical ineptitude. For the seventh time in Pittsburgh’s last eight games, Matt Canada’s offense failed to score a single touchdown before the half.

Canada’s group managed to muster just 44 yards before intermission to Kansas City’s 300. Not making their way into Chiefs territory until the game was well in-hand in the third quarter.

While the Steelers struggles obviously aren’t solely on its OC, there’s not much an offense is going to provide for a team when the average pass travels less than seven air yards.

Asked if Matt Canada had to scale back parts of his offense because of #Steelers personnel, Mike Tomlin said: “When you have red paint, you paint your barn red. …We went into this season knowing we have new and young players.” — KimberlEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) January 18, 2022

One would think with Ben riding off into the sunset, and GM Kevin Colbert on his way out, it’d be time for a revamp across the board. As Mike Tomlin and the organization look to build the next era of Pittsburgh Steelers football.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case as it stands.