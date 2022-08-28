Mike Tomlin Shares Encouraging News On T.J. Watt Injury

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 27: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after sacking Dustin Colquitt #4 of the Pittsburgh Steelers (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field on September 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

There aren't many injuries more infuriating than the ones that occur to starters during preseason exhibition games. So Pittsburgh Steelers fans were probably ready to break something when star pass rusher T.J. Watt went down with an injury during today's game against the Detroit Lions.

Fortunately, it doesn't look like anything serious for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said during the game that it wasn't a concerning injury for Watt.

Tomlin described the injury to Watt as the kind that they might come back into the game from. He said the same was true for starting wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who also left the game early with an injury.

"...if this is a regular season game, we may see them back in this game. There's no long term concern at the moment for T.J. Watt or Diontae Johnson," Tomlin said, via Jenna Harner.

T.J. Watt is a four-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro selection who has led the NFL in sacks in each of the last two seasons. This past season saw Watt come within inches of breaking the NFL single-season sack record - all while missing two games.

The Steelers have rewarded Watt for his excellence with a $112 million contract which makes him one of the highest-paid defenders in NFL history.

Suffice it to say, everyone on the Pittsburgh Steelers wants him to be healthy this season.