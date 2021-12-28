Mike Tomlin Shares Honest Admission On Ben Roethlisberger’s Future

Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns could very well be the last time Ben Roethlisberger plays at Heinz Field.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the potential of that during his Tuesday presser. To which Tomlin replied “we don’t have enough time” what Roethlisberger has meant to Pittsburgh’s organization since being drafted in 2004.

Knowing there’s a chance this could be Ben Roethlisberger’s last regular season home game at Heinz Field, I asked Mike Tomlin how he sums up at least part of Ben’s legacy, particularly when it comes to being at home in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/Aqpl71X99S — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) December 28, 2021

“I don’t know that it is going to impact anything relative to what we are intending to do or what he might intend to do,” Tomlin said.

With the Steelers in a precarious playoff situation, Tomlin admitted that now is not the time to broach that subject. And that Big Ben is “singularly focused on the here and now.”

The Steelers coach also added that he’s not opposed to Roethlisberger having more offensive input for Monday’s game.

Mike Tomlin asked if he "gets a sense" that this is Ben Roethlisberger's final home game. He doesn't really answer… "I don't know if it's going to impact anything…" — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 28, 2021

Last week’s game against the Chiefs marked the fifth straight game Pittsburgh was held scoreless in the first half. The first time that’s happened since the franchise’s fledgling years in 1940.

Of course, Rothlisberger’s struggles have played a role in the team’s slow starts. But at least in some of the games Big Ben was able to heat up with some big time fourth quarter performances.

That said, maybe Ben can turn back the clock one last time to keep his team alive in the crowded AFC North that he used to own.