Mike Tomlin Reveals Why Steelers Went For It On 4th Down

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a gutsy decision late in Sunday evening’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Ultimately, it did not come back to bite them – but it came close.

Pittsburgh beat Dallas, 24-19, to remain undefeated on the season. The Steelers are now 8-0 on the season following the big win over the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The game came down to the final moments. The Steelers had the ball up by five points with less than a minute to play when the Cowboys stopped them on third down. Pittsburgh was very much in field goal range, but opted to go for it on fourth down. They missed it, giving the ball back to Dallas.

The Cowboys, led by first-time starting quarterback Garrett Gilbert, nearly pulled off an insane game-winning touchdown drive. Instead, Dallas’ game-winning touchdown attempted was batted down in the end zone.

Following the game, head coach Mike Tomlin explained why his team went for it on fourth down. Tomlin said he didn’t trust his special teams blockers. The Steelers had multiple issues with their field goal unit on Sunday, including a block and a miss.

Mike Tomlin said that he wasn't comfortable with his special teams unit and especially the field goal unit (blocking) is why they went for it on 4th down late in the game — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) November 9, 2020

The decision was still a bold one, but that’s why Tomlin is the coach and everyone else isn’t.

Pittsburgh will look to improve to 9-0 next weekend against Cincinnati.