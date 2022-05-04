Mike Tomlin Uses 1 Word To Describe Quarterback Competition

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Heinz Field on September 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is excited about the quarterback compeition that's set to begin.

Tomlin appeared on the Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday and said that it's going to be between Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph. He expects it to be "fierce."

"We'll proceed with the knowledge that it's going to be challenging," Tomlin said.

Pittsburgh drafted Pickett with its first pick in the NFL Draft last week. The Steelers believe him to be their next franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.

It's likely going to come down to him or Trubisky. Rudolph has been a fine backup quarterback for the last few seasons and it's unlikely he'll beat out both Trubisky and Pickett.

Trubisky was signed when free agency opened as the Steelers may envision him being a "bridge quarterback" for the next year or two.

This should be a fascinating competition to watch as training camp is a little less than three months away.