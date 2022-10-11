Mike Tomlin Uses 1 Word To Describe Sunday's Blowout Loss

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 09: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers got absolutely whooped by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

They lost 38-3 and it marked their worst loss since 1989 when they lost by 51 against the Cleveland Browns. It was a game that was over by halftime after they gave up 300 passing yards and 31 points to the Bills.

On Tuesday afternoon, Tomlin called the loss "miserable" as he was beginning his press conference.

That's definitely one way to put it.

The Steelers' road doesn't get any easier over these next three weeks. They're set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6, followed by games against the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles before they hit their bye week.

There's a legitimate chance that they could be 1-7 heading into the bye before they take on the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 13.

They obviously don't want to be in that situation and they'll try to correct some things as this week goes on.