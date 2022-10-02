Mike Tomlin's Daughter, Harley, Announces Her College Commitment

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 09: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Mike Tomlin's daughter announced her college commitment on Saturday afternoon.

Tomlin's daughter, Harley, announced that she'll be committing to play on the Georgia Bulldogs gymnastics team on a full athletic scholarship.

She'll be part of the 2024 recruiting class.

“So proud of my daughter, Harley, who committed to the University of Georgia and earned a full athletic scholarship,” Tomlin tweeted. “Freshman Class of 2024. Let’s go.”

Harley is another one of Tomlin's kids that have committed to a college. Dino, who's one of Tomlin's sons, transferred to Boston College in January of this year after he originally committed to Maryland.

Dino had offers from Pitt, Iowa State, Toledo, Brown, and Columbia after he was a three-star prospect coming out of high school.

Harley will definitely be a player to watch in the next couple of years as she finishes out her high school career and then makes the jump to college.