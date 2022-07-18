Mike Trout Announces Decision On World Baseball Classic

Los Angeles, CA - June 14: Home plate umpire Nate Tomlinson is hit in the face by a broken bat from Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels as catcher Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on in the ninth inning of a MLB baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images/Getty Images

Mike Trout is set to play in next year's World Baseball Classic.

Trout confirmed it while speaking to the media ahead of Home Run Derby on Monday night. He's also going to be the captain of Team USA.

The World Baseball Classic is an international professional baseball tournament between numerous different countries.

For next year's event, there will be 20 national teams taking place. Qualifiers will be held in September of this year.

Having Trout on Team USA will be massive for multiple reasons. He's the best player in this country and will be a tough out no matter who he goes up against when he steps in the batter's box.

It also could lead to other star players joining Trout as he looks to help the U.S. win gold at this event.

The 2023 WBC will take place from Mar. 8-21.