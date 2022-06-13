Mike Trout Has Revealed His Prediction For The Super Bowl

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - APRIL 16: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels bats in the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on April 16, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

To no one's surprise, Angels star outfielder Mike Trout is riding with the hometown Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

During an interview from the dugout on Sunday Night Baseball, the three-time MVP let it be known the Lombardi is Philly's for the taking.

"You guys know I'm a huge Eagles fan," Trout shrugged. "So, I'm picking them to win the Super Bowl, you know that."

The Eagles had a heck of an offseason on paper; trading for Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, signing pass rusher Haason Reddick and drafting Georgia standout Nakobe Dean.

That, paired with a wide-open NFC East division has Philly fans eyeing a deep postseason run.

Much of that will depend on the arm (and legs) of Jalen Hurts, who made a number of plays for the Eagles last season, but will need to be more consistent throwing the ball for the team to capture a second Super Bowl title.

Hurts has seemingly everything else a team would want in its franchise QB. If he can continue to improve in the passing game, it could make for a very happy Mike Trout.