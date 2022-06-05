Mike Trout In Worst Slump Of His Career Right Now

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 14: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels warms up before playing against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 14, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

It's been a rough stretch for three-time MVP Mike Trout.

In fact, the roughest of his outstanding career to this point. Per MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger, "Mike Trout strikes out and he's 0-for-3. He's mired in an 0-for-22 streak that is the longest hitless stretch of his career."

Noting, "[Trout's] previous long was 0-for-21 from May 11-18, 2018."

The Angels outfielder hasn't recorded a hit in five games now, dating back to his 3-4 effort against the Blue Jays May 28.

Outside of Trout's recent cold spell, its been another very good season for the nine-time All-Star.

Even with the 0-22 streak, the 30-year-old is still batting .285 with 13 home runs and 28 RBIs. Although it's been a while since Trout's had the same impact he once did on the bases.

Mike Trout will likely get another crack at ending the streak in LA's interleague battle with the Phillies. But if not, he'll have to wait till tomorrow at 1:35 PM ET.