Mike Trout Names The Best MLB Pitcher He’s Ever Faced

Mike Trout is on pace to become one of the greatest – if not the greatest – players in the history of Major League Baseball.

The Los Angeles Angels star has been a wrecking ball of dominance since he entered the big leagues in 2011. Trout already has more career WAR than several Hall of Famers. He could retire today and still go down as one of the all-time greats.

While Trout is an incredible hitter, he’s faced plenty of incredible pitchers, too. Who’s the toughest pitcher Trout has ever faced?

Brooks Koepka asked Trout that during a Nike Golf Instagram conversation this weekend. Trout told Koepka that Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer is the best pitcher he’s faced.

“I got to say Scherzer. I was happy when he left to the National League so I didn’t have to face him in Detroit,” Trout said.

Trout then recalled facing Scherzer in the 2018 All-Star Game at Nationals Park. Scherzer struck out the first two batters in the top of the first inning before facing Trout, who managed to work a walk.

“It was the best at-bat I’ve ever had. He was throwing nasty pitches and I was just fouling stuff off,” Trout said.

Scherzer has gotten the better of Trout in most of their meetings. Trout has a career .188/.188/.438 line in his 16 career at-bats against Mad Max.

Maybe we’ll get to see these two battle in the World Series. The Angels made some of the biggest moves of the 2020 offseason, signing former Nationals star Anthony Rendon.