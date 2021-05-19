Mike Trout Has Honest Reaction To Tough Injury News

MLB superstar Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels announced some difficult news this evening.

After suffering a right calf strain during Monday night’s matchup with the Cleveland Indians, Trout has officially been placed on the 10-day injured list. The team announced the three-time league MVP will miss at least the next six-eight weeks.

The injury appeared to occur on a fairly casual play last night. As Trout jogged towards third base on a popup to close the inning, he pulled up in what looked like some serious discomfort. After belaboring his way over to the Angels’ dugout, the star center fielder was pulled for the rest of the game.

Speaking to reporters after tonight’s injury diagnosis, Trout explained how it all went down. Needless to say, he’s disappointed with the result.

“I knew it was bad when it happened. I’ve never felt anything like this before,” he said, per Angels insider Mike DiGiovanna. “Was just hoping for the best. Once I started walking on it, felt like a big cramp. After the adrenaline wore off, it started hurting pretty bad. I’m crushed about it.”

Prior to this disappointing injury, Trout was putting up the same outstanding numbers we’ve come to expect from him through his 11 years in the MLB. In 36 games so far this year, the eight-time All Star has logged 39 hits, 23 runs and eight home runs on 117 at bats (.333 BA). He also currently leads the league in on-base percentage (.466), slugging percentage (.624) and intentional walks (5). Behind these numbers, Trout is currently the odds favorite to claim his fourth MVP trophy.

Despite his MVP-caliber play — and the MVP-caliber play of his superstar teammate Shohei Ohtani — the Angeles are ranked No. 4 in the AL West with a disappointing 18-22 record.

LA will take on Cleveland later tonight in their first game without Trout.