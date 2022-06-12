Mike Trout Reportedly Returns To Angels' Lineup

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 04: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 04, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

After sitting out the last three games, it looks like Angels star outfielder Mike Trout will return to the Halos lineup Saturday night.

Per J.P. Hoornstra of the LA Daily News, "Trout (groin) will bat second and play center field Saturday against the Mets."

The nine-time All-Star had been experiencing tightness in his left groin, but should be good to go for first pitch; avoiding a trip to the injured list.

It's been a while since Trout has been a factor on the basepaths. He hasn't attempted one steal in 2022, and nursing a groin injury will likely keep it that way.

That said, the 30-year-old enjoying a very good season. Through 52 games, the three-time MVP is batting .284 with 14 home runs, 30 RBIs and 14 doubles.

Trout's .284/.388/.601 slash line is excellent. And he'll look to keep that going against 7-1 Carlos Carrasco and the first-place Mets.

The Angels are 1-3 since firing manager Joe Maddon.