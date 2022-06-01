Mike Trout Responds To Fantasy Football Commissioner Allegations

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - APRIL 16: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels bats in the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on April 16, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

MLB players are even more serious about fantasy football than the rest of us. Before the strange saga between Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson could simmer, Pham threw Mike Trout under the bus.

Pham got fined and suspended three games after slapping Pederson on the field before Friday's game. As Pederson explained, the Cincinnati Reds outfielder felt he cheated by stashing a player ruled out on his injured reserve, which is allowed in ESPN leagues.

Pham was also angered by a "disrespectful" GIF the San Francisco Giants outfielder posted in the league's group chat.

The story got even juicier when Pham questioned Trout's performance as commissioner in the league with a $10,000 entry free.

"Trout did a terrible job, man," Pham told The Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans. "Trout’s the worst commissioner in fantasy sports. Because he allowed a lot of s--- to go on and he could’ve solved it all."

Courtesy of ESPN's Joon Lee, reporters grilled Trout about his alleged dereliction of duty. The Los Angeles superstar chalked up the incident to everybody being "passionate about fantasy football."

"Everybody's competitive," Trout said before jokingly blaming reporters for dragging on the story. "Everyone loves fantasy football, who doesn't?"

Despite the controversy, the 30-year-old isn't sure if he'll step down from his role this season.

"I haven't made that decision. I don't know," Trout said. "Every commissioner I know always get booed."

While Trout lamented losing the league, he wouldn't go on the record to say whether Pederson broke the rules. He also said he's talked to both Pederson and Pham.

Pham called Trout's commissioner skills into question, but there's no doubting his greatness on the diamond. Trout is in the race to take home his fourth AL MVP award with a .302/.402/.636 slash line and 13 home runs this season.