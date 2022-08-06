Look: Mike Tyson Accuses Hulu Of Stealing His Story For Docuseries

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 25: Mike Tyson speaks onstage during the "Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truthts" panel discussion at the HBO portion of the 2013 Summer Television Critics Association tour - Day 2 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 25, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Mike Tyson is speaking out against Hulu after accusing the streaming giant of stealing his story for an upcoming docuseries entitled "MIKE."

The eight-episode series is set to premiere on August 25 and depict the ups and downs of the legendary boxer's career and life. But Tyson isn't signing off on the project.

Tweeting, "Hulu stole my story. They’re Goliath and I’m David. Heads will roll for this."

Tyson followed that up with a pair of disparaging tweets towards the platform.

After the show's executive producer, Steven Rogers, said that Tyson couldn't be a part of it because of "rights issues," the former heavyweight champ released a statement:

[That's] a flat out lie. My life rights option expired years ago. Hulu nor any of their supercilious team ever tried to engage in any negotiations with this Black man. In their eyes I am still just a n----r on the auction block ready to be sold for their profit without any regard for my worth or my family. They say this story is an exploration of a Black man. It's more like an exploitation of a Black man. Hulu thinks their tracks are covered by hiring Black sacrificial lambs to play the part as frontmen for their backdoor robbery is appalling. I will always remember this blatant disregard of my dignity.

Tyson is receiving a lot of support on social media from his fans.