Mike Tyson Accuses Hulu Of Stealing Life Story: Fans React

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 16: Mike Tyson speaks on stage during his speaking tour, "Day of the Champions" at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on November 16, 2012 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Mike Tyson levied a strong accusation against the streaming platform, Hulu, via Twitter this Saturday afternoon.

Tyson has accused Hulu of stealing his life story for an upcoming docuseries, MIKE. Although it details the boxing legend's career, Tyson hasn't approved the project; it doesn't appear he's even been contacted about it either.

Tyson, 56, has published a series of tweets levying significant accusations against Hulu.

"Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I'll never forget what he did for me just like I'll never forget what Hulu stole from me," he said.

That's not all Tyson has to say about Hulu.

"Hulu stole my story," he said. "They’re Goliath and I’m David. Heads will roll for this."

"Hey @hulu I’m not a n****r you can sell on the auction block #slaveryisover #f—khulu," he added.

"Hulu’s model of stealing life rights of celebrities is egregiously greedy #headswillroll," Tyson continued.

"Someone should get fired from Hulu. Producers were lying to my friends saying I supported the unauthorized series about my life," he concluded.

Tyson has a friend and supporter in Nate Diaz, who's quickly taken Tyson's side in his fight against Hulu.

Hulu has yet to issue any sort of response, but the streaming giant will have to address this eventually. It's never a good thing to be on Mike Tyson's bad side.