Mike Tyson Announces Decision On His Airplane Travel

Mike Tyson punched a fellow airplane passenger who was harassing him during an April flight. This incident has apparently not deterred the former boxing icon from flying.

TMZ Sports spotted Tyson entering LAX airport on Friday and asked if he was worried about getting provoked by another fan. Tyson declined, using the opportunity to promote his new cannabis brand.

"You know about Tyson 2.0?" Tyson said. "That's what I'm about now, man. I'm all about Tyson 2.0."

He then encouraged TMZ's paparazzo to purchase some of his new products.

If flying commercial, as TMZ speculated, Tyson defied his wife's advice. Last month, the 55-year told Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson that she told him to avoid commercial flights.

Tyson won't face any criminal charges for the altercation, which occurred April 20 on a JetBlue flight from San Francisco International Airport.

When asked how celebrities should deal with confrontational fans, Tyson said to "love them."